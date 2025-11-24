Arne Slot is under pressure at Liverpool. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in a very poor moment, which continued on Saturday with a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. This has increased the pressure on manager Arne Slot, whose future at Anfield is under serious threat.

The defending champions have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches, and they find themselves down in 11th place in the table. Slot is taking the brunt of the criticism from this run, and it could mean that he soon loses his job.

Arne Slot unlikely to be sacked now despite Liverpool losing run

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed Slot is unlikely to be sacked this week, but if Liverpool’s dreadful form continues, he will not last much longer.

“It’s a strange situation and they’re desperately looking for reasons. Quite often when things go wrong like this, the reasons are clear, players are making mistakes or something like that, but that’s not been the case. So ultimately the finger gets pointed at the manager, because six defeats from their last seven games is bordering on unbelievable in all honesty.

“Serious questions are going to be asked, because how long can this go on for? I don’t think they’ll be considering sacking him at the moment, but then how long do you give him? He’s obviously got credit in the bank there from last season, but what if it’s then eight, nine, ten games and they’re still not picking up wins? Then they might have to make a decision.

“You can’t put your finger on a reason Liverpool are going through this spell, and the players are to blame as well, but the manager is always the one who takes the blame.”

Should Liverpool sack Arne Slot?

Slot deserves time to turn things around at Liverpool, given last season’s success in the Premier League. However, that credit is starting to run out, which is why form needs to improve – and fast.