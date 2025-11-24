Leeds fan arrested after what he did to Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke is under increasing pressure as Leeds manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Leeds dropped into the relegation zone after falling to their sixth defeat in seven Premier League matches. Daniel Farke’s side had gone 1-0 up against Aston Villa, but a second half brace from Morgan Rogers confined them to defeat at Elland Road.

That result saw Leeds fall to 18th, with Nottingham Forest and West Ham having leapfrogged them in the standings. This has only increased the pressure on Farke, who continues to be linked with leaving the club. And for one fan, it was all too much, as he approached Farke on the Elland Road pitch.

Leeds fan that approached Daniel Farke has been arrested

Taking to X (via GiveMeSport), BBC Leeds broadcaster Adam Pope has confirmed that the supporter that approached Farke near the dugout was arrested, and has since been referred to West Yorkshire Police.

“I understand a 61 year old male was arrested after club stewards detained him in front of the dugouts during the second half of the Leeds United v Aston Villa game today.”

Daniel Farke reacts to increasing pressure at Leeds

Farke, who did not see the supporter in question, was asked about the growing pressure surrounding him in the aftermath of the defeat to Aston Villa.

“Believe me, in terms of pressure, the first day you walk into the door for Leeds United as manager, you have pressure. Every day in the Championship, after each and every draw, everyone was questioned. This is not a topic for me.

“When we want to work at this level, you have to deal with pressure. If you can’t handle the heat, then don’t go into the kitchen, but this doesn’t influence our work 1%. For me, it’s important that we concentrate on what we have to do, what we have to improve. We’ve shown that we have enough to be competitive in this league and also in this game.”

Leeds’ task does not get any easier, as they face Man City at the Etihad on Saturday. A defeat in that match could spell the end of Farke’s reign as manager.