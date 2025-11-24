Federico Valverde in action against Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have spent upwards of £400m in the summer, but it has become clear that additions are still needed to Arne Slot’s squad. A new central defender is to be signed in 2026, while there is also scope for another midfielder to be brought in.

Liverpool have been lacking in the centre of the park in recent months, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones having failed to step up on a consistent basis. Because of this, a new signing may be targeted, and more specifically, one that would equal the club’s record signing.

Federico Valverde wanted by Liverpool

Liverpool spent in the region of €150m to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, and according to Fichajes, they are prepared to spent that amount on Real Madrid’s all-action midfielder, Federico Valverde. The Uruguay international, who can also play at right-back, is seen as an ideal signing for the Anfield club.

Valverde is contracted until 2029, so Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell. However, they do recognise that €150m is an amount that is difficult to turn down, despite the fact that the midfielder is one of their most valued players.

Should Liverpool spend big on Federico Valverde?

There is no doubt that Liverpool need a centre-back, but an energetic midfielder would also help solve their problems. Valverde, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Man United, is arguably the best in the world in this mould, which is why he would be a fantastic addition to Slot’s squad.

However, it is almost certain that this money is not spent on one player again, given that Isak and Wirtz have struggled following their £100m+ moves in the summer. Liverpool may have to settle for signing a cheaper alternative, should one become available over the coming months.