Man City & Man United involved in transfer battle for attacking midfielder

Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gareth Copley, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A fierce transfer battle is brewing in Manchester as City and United both race to secure the signature of Burkina Faso’s teenage sensation Mohamed Zongo, one of the breakout stars of the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup.

According to Africa Foot, both clubs have already held formal talks with the Tenakourou Academy, the Ouagadougou-based institution that has nurtured one of Africa’s most promising young talents.

At just 15 years old, Zongo has already captured global attention with his dazzling performances at the tournament.

A naturally gifted attacking midfielder, he has shown maturity beyond his years and some of the best clubs in the world are taking notice of his talent and potential.

Man City looking to continue investment in youth

Both Man City and Man United see Zongo as a generational talent. For City, the move matches with their long-term youth recruitment strategy, which has seen the club invest heavily in emerging prospects worldwide.

City’s global scouting network has identified Zongo as a priority target for their next development phase.

On the other hand, United’s new football structure under Ruben Amorim and sporting director Christopher Vivell has made youth integration a cornerstone of their rebuild.

Negotiations between the Tenakourou Academy and both Manchester clubs are still at an early stage, but insiders suggest that Zongo’s camp is leaning toward a project that guarantees clear development pathways rather than immediate stardom.

Mohamed Zongo is making waves at a young age

As of now, the Burkinabe academy remains cautious. They have not committed to any agreement, preferring to take their time to assess which club can provide the ideal environment for Zongo’s growth both on and off the pitch.

With interest intensifying by the week, Zongo’s future remains wide open, but what’s clear is that Europe’s elite view him as a rare gem in his age group, a technically gifted, mentally sharp and intelligent young midfielder capable of shaping the next generation of African football excellence.

