Man United willing to go the extra mile in their pursuit of £60 million Premier League star

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international has been one of the best performers in the Premier League this season, and his impressive form has placed him firmly on the radar of several top clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester City also monitoring his situation closely.

His six goals and three assists in the league have been crucial to Bournemouth’s strong start under Andoni Iraola.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front three, Semenyo’s direct style and relentless energy have made him one of the Premier League’s most underrated attacking talents.

Man United have genuine interest in Antoine Semenyo

Reports suggest that Man United are “very interested” in securing his signature as part of manager Rúben Amorim’s plans to refresh his attacking options.

United are even prepared to offer Semenyo his preferred No. 24 shirt, which is currently vacant due to André Onana spending the season on loan at Trabzonspor.

Sources indicate that personal terms would not be a major obstacle if United choose to activate their interest in January.

However, United aren’t alone in their pursuit. Liverpool are also said to be keeping a close eye on Semenyo, viewing him as a potential addition to their evolving front line under Arne Slot.

Both clubs face a significant hurdle, though, Semenyo’s contract reportedly includes a £60 million release clause, which becomes active in the upcoming transfer window.

Would Brounemouth agree to a mid-season sale?

Bournemouth, for their part, remain reluctant to sell mid-season, especially given Semenyo’s vital role in their attack.

Club officials are confident they can fend off January interest, though they are aware that a sizeable offer could force them to reconsider.

With United desperate for greater attacking consistency and Semenyo rapidly rising in reputation, their interest could increase ahead of January and their intention to hand him his preferred No. 24 could convince the player to become a part of Amorim’s promising project at Old Trafford.

