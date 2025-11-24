Newcastle want to add to Eddie Howe's squad. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had an underwhelming season so far, but there is plenty of time for things to turn around for Eddie Howe’s side. Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Man City would have raised spirits, and those among supporters could go higher when the January transfer window rolls around.

So far, the majority of Newcastle’s summer signings are yet to convince, but as they continue to bed in, they could soon be joined by new faces.

Newcastle planning for at least three new signings

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Newcastle want to make signings in January, with multiple positions identified as areas to be addressed.

“I think obviously at Newcastle there’s been a lot of talk about their squad and is it strong enough? Probably big concern for Eddie Howe is maybe the lack of cover, especially at fullback where they’ve had injuries to the likes of Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento. So maybe cover at left back and right back with Kieran Trippier not getting any younger either. That could be something that Newcastle could look at.

“What is the best midfield for Eddie Howe? If any of those players are injured it’s definitely a drop down from their midfield as well so Howe would be looking to add to his options there. I also think obviously there has been lot of talk about strikers with the whole situation with Alexander Isak leaving so late in the window. They’re still waiting to get Yoane Wissa fully fit, and I think that’ll be a priority to get him fully fit, but if a player was to leave then maybe.

“I would expect Newcastle they do have money to spend in January that they could be active in the window if they need to add to their squad.”

Signings could help Newcastle return to top-end of the Premier League

Newcastle are known for starting slowly, so there is an expectation that they will improve as the season goes on – and with possible new signings on the way, it could be another very solid campaign for Howe and his squad.