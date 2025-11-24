Newcastle United hero set to complete transfer exit in January

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be set for a major shake-up in defense this winter, with reports suggesting that long-serving centre-back Fabian Schär may leave the club in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Swiss international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is weighing up his options as uncertainty grows over his future at St. James’ Park.

Schär, 33, has been a pillar of Newcastle’s backline since joining the club but his time at the Magpies might be coming to an end soon due to the uncertain situation of his contract.

His passing range, leadership, and aerial dominance have been instrumental under Eddie Howe.

However, injuries and the rise of younger defenders have limited Schär’s game time this season.

Fabian Schär to leave Newcastle United in January?

Although he remains highly respected in the dressing room, the Swiss veteran is no longer guaranteed a starting spot.

With his contract winding down, discussions over a potential renewal have reportedly stalled, opening the door for a possible exit.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said:

“Obviously Schar is out of contract at the end of the season and there is interest from overseas potentially on a free transfer.

“I think Eddie Howe ideally would like to keep hold of Fabian Schar. He definitely won’t want to lose him mid-season.

“Ideally Newcastle would like to keep hold of Fabian Schar, but a lot will depend on the player, whether he wants to stay or not.

“If he’s not playing regularly at this stage of his career, he could maybe be tempted in a move away in search of regular first team football.

“He started the first four games of the season, but obviously lost his place when he picked up that injury, then Malick Thiaw came in and he’s been outstanding alongside Sven Botman.”

Schär is wanted by Bundesliga clubs

Sources close to the player claim that several Bundesliga clubs have expressed serious interest in signing Schär, offering him the prospect of regular first-team football.

Teams such as Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfB Stuttgart are believed to be among the suitors closely monitoring the situation.

While Howe is keen to keep Schär until the summer, Newcastle’s management are aware that they risk losing him for free if he decides to run down his deal.

Despite speculation, insiders suggest Howe values Schär’s professionalism and experience too highly to sanction a mid-season departure unless a replacement is secured.

The defender himself is said to be open-minded but wants assurances over his future role before committing to an extension.

