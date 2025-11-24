Report: Man United expected to complete midfielder deal in January

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are edging closer to securing the signing of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, with reports from Trivela indicating that negotiations between the two clubs have accelerated over the past week.

The deal, expected to be worth around €50 million, could be finalised as early as January, marking one of the first major moves of the winter transfer window.

United manager Ruben Amorim has identified midfield reinforcements as a top priority heading into 2026.

Despite the club’s significant summer investment in attack, including the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha, the Portuguese coach remains keen to add more energy and aggression to his midfield.

Joao Gomes is on Man United radar

Gomes, who has been one of Wolves’ best performers this season, fits that profile perfectly.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic defensive midfielders.

His ability to break up play while also progressing possession has drawn comparisons to his compatriot Casemiro, who could play a mentoring role should the move materialise.

Wolves, meanwhile, are reluctant to lose a player they view as a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Red Devils find Gomes price tag

However, financial pressures and the size of Man United’s offer could prove decisive.

The Midlands club would find it difficult to turn down a bid in the region of €50-55 million, particularly given their need to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.

For Amorim, Gomes represents more than just another signing, he embodies the type of hard-working, technically gifted midfielder the Portuguese manager values most.

With Casemiro entering the final stages of his United career and Manuel Ugarte struggling to perform, Gomes’s arrival could be key to reshaping United’s midfield for the next era.

