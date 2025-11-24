Ruben Amorim publicly calls out Man United star and claims ‘he needs to improve’

Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has publicly challenged midfielder Manuel Ugarte to raise his performance levels, admitting the Uruguayan has been struggling to adapt.

Despite United’s recent upturn in form, remaining unbeaten in five matches following a shaky start to the campaign, Ugarte has found himself increasingly on the periphery of Amorim’s plans.

His last start came in the 3–1 defeat to Brentford on September 27, a match that exposed defensive frailties in midfield and saw Amorim turn to the experience of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in subsequent fixtures.

Ugarte, who thrived under Amorim at Sporting CP, was expected to bring tenacity, balance, and energy to United’s midfield. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to replicate his previous form in England, often appearing short of confidence and rhythm.

Manuel Ugarte has struggled at Man United

His inconsistent performances have prompted Amorim to issue a firm but supportive message, urging the midfielder to improve his intensity during training sessions.

Speaking ahead of United’s upcoming Premier League clash against Everton, Amorim did not mince his words, as reported by Metro:

‘You are here longer than me and you can sense that a lot of very good players come here and sometimes they struggle.

‘He is struggling in the moment, but it is our job to try to help our players and again, everything can change.

‘You saw it five weeks ago, the environment was completely different, so I know that Ugarte is struggling in the moment, and my job is trying to help him to feel as a player, like I felt when he was a Sporting player, for example.

‘But it is a different world and he needs to adapt and he needs to improve, especially in training.’

Amorim has held private discussions with Ugarte to help rebuild his confidence and reintroduce him gradually into the starting XI.

Amorim wants Ugarte to improve his performances

The manager remains convinced of the midfielder’s long-term value but wants to see greater consistency and mental sharpness before handing him a regular role.

While Amorim’s comments might sound critical, they also show his man-management style, direct but nurturing.

Having revived careers at Sporting and previously transformed underperforming players into key contributors, Amorim’s track record suggests Ugarte still has time to rediscover his best form at Old Trafford.

With United preparing for a crucial stretch of fixtures heading into the new year, Ugarte’s response in the coming weeks, particularly in training, could define not just his season, but his Man United future.

