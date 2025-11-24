Sources: Chelsea move ahead of Arsenal in transfer race by contacting attacker’s agent

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

A major transfer battle has begun in Europe as Arsenal and Chelsea have both set their sights on Olympique Marseille’s teenage sensation Robinio Vaz, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 18-year-old striker, who holds dual nationality with France and Guinea-Bissau, has been one of the standout young prospects in Ligue 1 this season, earning plaudits for his composure in front of goal and rapid development at senior level.

The youngster has scored four goals and provided two assists for the French club this season in 14 appearances.

Chelsea have established early contact with attacker

Chelsea have been the most proactive so far, establishing early contact with Vaz’s representatives and maintaining open communication with Marseille’s sporting hierarchy.

The London giants are exploring the possibility of launching a formal offer in the January transfer window, as they look to add more young attacking talent to their long-term project.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are taking a more patient approach. Mikel Arteta view Vaz as an investment for the future, rather than an immediate first-team addition.

The Gunners’ recruitment team has been tracking him since his time with France’s youth setup, and believe his talent could make him a perfect fit for their evolving attack.

Marseille, however, are in no rush to sell. Vaz is under contract until June 2028, and the club has set an asking price between €20 million and €30 million, a figure reflective of his rising status and potential.

Sources close to the club reveal that an unnamed European team already saw an offer rejected recently, signaling Marseille’s intent to only negotiate on their terms.

Clubs outside England are also showing interest

Beyond England, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race, consistent with their long-standing reputation for developing young talent into global stars.

Sevilla and Napoli are also keeping tabs, viewing Vaz as a future investment as they plan for upcoming squad overhauls.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between Marseille and Vaz’s camp over a new improved contract, which could include a release clause and a salary adjustment befitting his breakout performances.

Should he sign, his market value could rise even further, potentially prompting an even fiercer bidding war next summer.

