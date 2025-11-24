Sources: Liverpool make January signing an urgent necessity; top transfer target named

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January transfer window is shaping up to be one of the most decisive in recent memory, with manager Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy preparing for a significant reshuffle to stabilise their faltering season.

Their latest defeat against Nottingham Forest, which came at Anfield, has demoted them to the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time this season.

Now sitting in 11th position in the league, their Premier League title defense is falling apart and in a completely extraordinary manner.

After a string of defensive lapses and, the Reds have made it clear that signing a top-level centre-back is their number one priority this winter, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Liverpool have identified their defensive targets

The Liverpool recruitment team, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, has compiled a shortlist of high-profile defensive targets.

Among them, Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is emerging as the frontrunner. The 25-year-old England international has been a consistent performer for Palace and he was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

However, Guehi is far from the only name on Liverpool’s radar.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund’s powerful centre-back, has also been closely monitored by the club’s scouting team.

Schlotterbeck’s blend of tactical acumen and leadership makes him a compelling option, particularly given Dortmund’s openness to negotiations if a substantial bid arrives.

Another prominent target is Antonio Silva of Benfica, one of Europe’s brightest young defensive talents. At just 22 years old, Silva is viewed as a long-term investment who could anchor Liverpool’s backline for the next decade.

His performances in the Portuguese league and Champions League have drawn interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, meaning Liverpool will face fierce competition for his signature.

Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio remains another strong candidate. The 24-year-old left-footed defender fits the modern profile of a ball-playing centre-back, comfortable in possession and adept at initiating attacks from deep.

Finally, Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich has entered the discussion as a possible opportunistic signing, with the Frenchman’s contract situation potentially paving the way for a transfer in the near future.

Reds need more quality to improve defensive frailties

Defensive solidity is the priority at Anfield now. After conceding 20 goals in their first 12 Premier League matches, it is clear that defense is the weakness.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk have both struggled at the back.

Joe Gomez is currently their only back-up option and that is why the Merseyside club are targeting a player in that position to add more depth and quality.

At the moment, Guehi looks like the most achievable target considering how he has admirers at Anfield and his contract situation at Palace makes his signing more achievable.

