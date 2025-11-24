Tottenham plot January move for defender which may end up costing them €50m

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a bold move to strengthen their defensive line in the upcoming January transfer window, with reports from Italy suggesting that Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer has emerged as their top target.

According to Football Italia, the North London club are ready to test Juve’s resolve for one of Serie A’s standout defenders and they may already hold a key advantage in negotiations.

Since joining Juventus from Torino, Bremer has established himself as one of the most consistent and dominant defenders in Italian football.

The centre-back is known for his strength and aerial ability. The Brazilian has been an ever-present figure for the Italian side.

Tottenham have genuine interest in Gleison Bremer

His performances have also caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, but Tottenham are believed to be the most concrete in their pursuit.

The report claims that Thomas Frank, who has reportedly been closely advising Tottenham’s defensive setup alongside the recruitment team, is keen to add Bremer to the squad to bring stability and depth.

The 28-year-old would likely take the place of Ben Davies, who has fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

With Spurs currently battling for the top-four position, a commanding centre-back of Bremer’s caliber could prove transformative.

One factor that might work in Tottenham’s favour is their strong relationship with CAA Base, the agency that represents Bremer.

The same firm also manages five current Tottenham players and assistant coach Matt Wells, potentially smoothing negotiations between the parties.

Could Juventus consider selling Bremer in January?

However, Juventus are not expected to part ways easily. Bremer remains under contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2028, and his market value has surged.

Any deal would likely cost in excess of €50 million (£44 million), a figure that reflects both his importance to the Turin giants and the current inflation in the transfer market.

Spurs are expected to make formal contact with Juventus in December as they explore the feasibility of a deal. Recently, Premier League giants Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the Serie A star.

While Juventus would prefer to keep Bremer until at least the summer, their ongoing financial restructuring could force them to listen to substantial offers.

