Eddie Howe will be without one of his defenders for the match against Marseille. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle returned to form on Saturday with an impressive 2-1 victory over Man City, and they will hope to carry that into the match against Marseille. Eddie Howe’s side have won their last three Champions League fixtures, and they will fancy their chances of making it four in a row in France.

However, Howe will be without a number of players for the trip to Marseille. Emil Krafth, Yoane Wissa and Will Osula are all expected to miss out, while there are doubts about the availability of Kieran Tripper and Anthony Gordon, both of whom missed the victory at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. On top of this, it has now been confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles cannot be involved either.

Newcastle unable to count upon Jamaal Lascelles

As per Newcastle World, Lascelles was not named in Newcastle’s 21-man List A squad for the Champions League, which is why he cannot be allowed to play in the league phase. He was absent against Barcelona, Union Saint-Gilloise, Benfica and Athletic Club, and it will be the same again when Howe’s side take on Marseille.

Harrison Ashby, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie were also left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad, although none of those three are as counted upon as Lascelles, who is the club captain. The 32-year-old, who had been linked with a summer exit, has played twice this season (vs Bournemouth and Arsenal).

Who will line up in defence for Newcastle?

Fortunately for Newcastle, they have a number of defensive options for the match against Marseille. Full-back pair Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are back, having started in the Man City victory, while Dan Burn can also return after being suspended for the game due to his red card in the defeat at Brentford pre-international break.