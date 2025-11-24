What happened in the Arsenal dressing room after 4-1 North London derby victory

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The atmosphere inside the Arsenal dressing room following their emphatic victory over Tottenham Hotspur was nothing short of electric. It wasn’t just the sound of celebration, it was the unmistakable energy of belief.

As reported by a trusted source on X, the players, the coaching staff, and even the backroom team could sense that this Arsenal side truly believe they can go all the way and lift the Premier League title this season.

The 4-1 demolition of their bitter rivals didn’t just add three points to the table; it sent a message across the league.

Insight from our @Arsenal contact ⬇️ What a moment in the Arsenal dressing room after that victory over Spurs! The atmosphere was full of confidence, filled with pure confidence. You could feel it in the air that Arsenal players now believe they can win the league this season.… pic.twitter.com/KSzxTFCqr9 — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 24, 2025

Confidence radiated through every corner of the dressing room at the Emirates, as players embraced, chanted, and replayed the best moments of the match.

Eberechi Eze, Arsenal’s summer signing from Crystal Palace, who could have ended up as a Tottenham player, scored a memorable hat-trick for the Gunners to guide them to the win against Tottenham.

Sources close to the club described the post-match scenes as “unbelievably passionate”, a moment that encapsulated the unity and hunger driving Mikel Arteta’s team.

One of Arsenal’s senior players took the floor to address the squad after the celebrations died down.

His message was clear and commanding and it was that the next challenge, a crucial clash against Chelsea, would be just as important, if not more so.

Mikel Arteta has changed the mentality at Arsenal

Arteta’s influence has been pivotal in building this mentality. Insiders describe how he has instilled a “champion’s mindset” in his players, one that thrives on accountability, discipline, and collective ambition.

This is no longer a team hoping to compete, it’s a squad expecting to win.

Every player in that dressing room knows the mission: to keep pushing, stay grounded, and bring the Premier League trophy back to North London for the first time in two decades.

The Gunners took full advantage of the points dropped by Liverpool and Manchester City on Saturday and replied with a convincing win against a team that had not lost away from home in the Premier League all season.

