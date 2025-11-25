44-year-old manager waiting in the wings to replace Arne Slot if crisis continues

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The pressure is mounting on Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, with growing unrest reportedly emerging within the dressing room as certain senior players begin to question his methods.

Despite an impressive start to his managerial career and his status as a club legend, Alonso’s future in the Spanish capital is now under scrutiny, and whispers from both Spain and England suggest that Liverpool could soon come calling.

Alonso, who was once a fan favorite at Anfield during his playing days, is ready to step into the Liverpool hot seat should an opportunity arise, a trusted source has revealed on X.

Exclusive 💣 ▪️𝐀𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 🇪🇸

▪️𝐙𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 🇫🇷 Xabi Alonso’s position at Real Madrid is looking increasingly precarious, with unrest brewing among certain players. But according to our sources: 𝐀𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩… pic.twitter.com/MJ8Xqp5SOh — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 24, 2025

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool?

His name continues to resonate strongly at the Merseyside club, where his intelligence, calmness, and leadership as a player left a lasting impression.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s chief executive and one of the architects behind the club’s recent resurgence, is believed to have long admired Alonso.

He reportedly viewed the Spaniard as the ideal successor to Jürgen Klopp before the German’s departure.

However, Alonso opted to take the Real Madrid job at the time, seeing it as a natural progression in his managerial journey after his success at Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, current Liverpool boss Arne Slot is under intense pressure following a string of poor performances.

Arne Slot is walking on thin ice

The Reds’ form has nosedived in recent weeks, leaving them languishing outside the top half of the Premier League table.

Slot has reportedly been given until January to turn things around, a crucial window that may determine his future.

If Liverpool’s struggles persist, there is growing belief that Alonso could make a sensational Premier League return, this time as a manager.

Should Alonso depart Madrid, Real Madrid are expected to turn once again to Zinedine Zidane as a temporary solution, a move that would mirror past managerial shake-ups at the Bernabéu.

Liverpool willing to spend €150m on Real Madrid superstar