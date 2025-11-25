“Agents remain in direct contact” – Romano gives hope of Liverpool completing deal soon

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League.

The defending champions continue their disastrous form this season with the Merseyside club now dropping in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They have lost six of their last seven league matches, a run that normally relegation threatened teams go through.

Nothing is working out for Arne Slot at the moment. The new signings are struggling, the established players are failing to stamp their authority and their season is on the verge of falling apart in the earlier stages.

Questions are being naturally asked about the attackers, like Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah. But more than that, their defense has been a huge cause of concern.

Ibrahima Konate contract issue is catching attention

Ibrahima Konate is a hot topic of discussion at the moment. Not only is his form concerning for the Reds, his contract issues could also be playing a part on his game.

The defender has still not penned a new deal at Anfield and with his contract expiring in the summer and Real Madrid showing interest, things are heading in an unknown direction.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update on the contract issue between Konate and Liverpool.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, he said:

“Look for Konate what we can say is that Liverpool and Konate agents remain in direct contact. So there is a conversation ongoing.

“Liverpool made their proposal to Konate. So there is a proposal on the table to extend the contract to basically sign a new deal with Liverpool.

“There is a negotiation ongoing. Now it is on Konate to decide whether he wants to continue at the club or if he wants to try a new chapter and move probably out of England and try something different.

“We know about the interest of Real Madrid, for sure. Real Madrid remain interested in Konate but Liverpool presented their proposal on the table. So now it’s the player who has to decided what they want to do.”

Liverpool are working to keep Konate

Konate has been a pillar of the Liverpool defense and his partnership with Virgil Van Dijk has done wonders for the club.

However, the uncertainty over his future is having a bad affect on the team and his personal performances.

The sooner ihis future is resovlved, the better it is going to be for him and the team.

The Reds cannot afford any more slips ups this season if they are serious about challenging for the top honours and to achieve that, Konate is going to play a crucial role.

