Arsenal are interested in signing the Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish club, and Real Madrid are also monitoring his progress. According to a report from The Telegraph, there is a €20 million release clause in his contract.

Although the player is expected to be sold at the end of the season, a January exit cannot be ruled out because of the clause in his deal. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to break the Bank for his signature.

Arsenal could use Rodrigo Mendoza

Arsenal need more creativity and control in the middle of the park. The 20-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the reported price. He could develop into a player for Arsenal with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Real Madrid have the financial resources to get the deal done as well. It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old midfielder decides to choose his next destination. The €20 million investment might seem expensive right now, but the player has the potential to justify the investment in future. He could prove to be a bargain acquisition for Arsenal.

Where will Mendoza end up?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could use technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park as well. It is no surprise that they are keeping tabs on Mendoza. The young midfielder has been compared to the Barcelona youngster Pedri. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.

It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old is prepared to continue in Spain or move to England and continue his development with opportunities in the Premier League.