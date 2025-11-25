Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's win (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scottish international has been outstanding since joining the Italian club, and he registered 18 contributions last season. He was nominated for the Ballon d’Or as well.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and Manchester United are now hoping to bring him back to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if they can convince their former player to return to the club.

Arsenal are looking to add more drive and creativity in the middle of the park as well, and they are interested in the Scottish international. Both clubs have been informed that Napoli will not sell for a fee less than £60 million, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Manchester United come forward with an offer to get the deal done.

They have the resources to pay the asking price, and the Scottish International could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. He is at the peak of his career, and he is playing his best football right now. He might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. He never really managed to showcase his true quality during his previous spell with Manchester United.

He could be attracted to the idea of returning to the Premier League. If the right opportunity is presented. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to build a team capable of fighting for major trophies, and the 28-year-old midfielder would be a quality addition. He could make an immediate impact in the Premier League and transform both teams in the middle of the park.

The £60 million investment could be justified if he manages to hit the ground running.