(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have reignited their interest in the Brazilian attacker, and they are holding internal talks over a potential move. They are now preparing a proposal of €60 million plus bonuses for the player.

Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring his situation as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The player has struggled for regular opportunities this season, and he needs to join a club where he will play every week.

Can Arsenal sign Rodrygo?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to provide him with that opportunity. Rodrygo is versatile and after operate as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. He could add goals and creativity to the side. He has the potential to develop into a world-class player, and Arsenal would do well to secure his signature.

Liverpool and Spurs also keen on Rodrygo Goes

Similarly, Liverpool need more quality in that area of the pitch. They have struggled in the absence of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. The new signings are yet to make the desired impact. Signing the Brazilian could prove to be a wise decision. He is likely to get more opportunities at the Premier League club.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they have not been able to replace club legend Son Heung-min. The South American could be the ideal option for them as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. All three clubs could be exciting opportunities for him.

He needs to move on in search of regular football, and a January transfer would be ideal for all parties.