Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the English club, and the London clubs would be prepared to provide him with an exit. According to a report from Fichajes, the player will cost around €80-€90 million. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to follow up on their interest with their official offer.

Arsenal are already well-stocked in the defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising for them to invest in the Brazilian defender. They need to add more quality to the attacking unit instead.

On the other hand, Chelsea need quality defensive additions. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back this season, and they have struggled with multiple injury problems in the defensive unit. Murillo could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. He could help them tighten up at the back.

The 23-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League regularly, and this could be the right time for him to join a big club. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies. It could be the ideal next step in the defender’s progression. Competing at the highest level alongside top-class players will help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The reported price might seem quite steep, but the player has the quality to justify the investment in future. He has time on his side, and he’s only going to improve with coaching and experience. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea decide to pay up.

The 23-year-old is one of the best young players in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a long-term asset for either club.