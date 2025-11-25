Sources: Chelsea preparing to rival Liverpool for €90m transfer

Pablo Barrios celebrates with his Spain teammates (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Chelsea are understood to be stepping up their interest in Atletico Madrid central midfielder Pablo Barrios, who is also a target for Liverpool.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, sources have informed me of Chelsea’s strong interest in Barrios, who is on their list as they prepare to make a big investment in midfield.

The Blues also want Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson in that position, but it seems Barrios is also increasingly emerging as someone they’re really keen on.

Liverpool have also been mentioned, however, with the Reds perhaps in need of an upgrade on the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

What next for Pablo Barrios amid Chelsea and Liverpool transfer interest?

It remains to be seen what could happen with Barrios, as Atletico Madrid most likely won’t want to sell the Spain international.

Barrios himself might be tempted to move up to an even higher level, and most top players these days would agree that that means moving to one of the Premier League’s big six.

Chelsea might be seen as a tempting project for the 22-year-old as they so often recruit the world’s best youngsters and give them a chance to develop and play regularly.

One issue there, however, is that Enzo Maresca already has the excellent Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez as his first choice midfield pairing.

It could be a challenge for Barrios to play regularly in this CFC side with those two ahead of him in the pecking order.

Who else are Chelsea looking into signing?

As previously reported, Chelsea are also keen on Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as a potential big-name signing in midfield.

Elsewhere, someone like Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo is also a target, but more with the view of adding depth in that area of their squad after so many injury problems for Romeo Lavia.