Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the FC Midtjylland striker Franculino.

The Guinea-Bissau forward has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United. According to a report from AS Roma Live, Manchester United have scouted the player multiple times, and the player is now very close to joining them.

They have signed Benjamin Sesko at the start of the season, but they need more depth in the attacking unit. The Slovenian is still adapting to English football. He needs more support in the attack, and another quality striker would be ideal.

Franculino is a talented player with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent investment for Manchester United if they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be exciting for him. It would be a huge step up for him, and he will look to test himself at the highest level.

The player is still only 21, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Manchester United have done well to nurture young players, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

Regular football in England could help the young attacker improve further and fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can wrap up the deal in January. They have shown signs of progress this season, but they need more quality if they want to finish in the top four. Ideally, they should look to invest in a goalscorer and a quality midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary additions when the transfer window opens.