Ruben Amorim looks on during Manchester United's win vs Sunderland (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Joao Gomes from Wolves in January.

They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 24-year-old Brazilian has been identified as a target. According to a report from Globo Esporte, they have now intensified talks with Wolves in order to get the deal done. The report further claims that negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, and Manchester United are optimistic of getting the deal done.

The player will cost around €50 million. He will add control and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Manchester United have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing the Premier League midfielder would be a wise decision. He has adapted well to English football, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to Manchester United will be exciting for him as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. He will hope to fight for trophies with them.

Wolves have been quite poor in the Premier League this season, and they could be relegated at the end of the season. Gomes will want to compete at the highest level, and joining one of the biggest clubs in the country will be ideal for him. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

His departure in January will certainly be a huge blow to his club. They are fighting for survival, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure safety without their best midfielder.