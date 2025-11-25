Interest from Man United has turned midfielder’s head ahead of January window

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, with reports suggesting the Brazilian is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

According to TEAMtalk, the 24-year-old’s head has been turned by the growing interest from United, although Wolves remain adamant that they have no plans to part ways with one of their most valuable assets midway through the season.

Since joining Wolves from Flamengo, Gomes has developed into a vital cog in the heart of the Wolves midfield.

His relentless work rate, ball-winning ability, and tactical maturity has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England with Man United showing the most interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

Man United make midfield signing their priority

With Casemiro facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford and Ruben Amorim looking for an energetic and athletic presence in the midfield, the Wolves midfielder has been constantly linked with a move to United.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and United view him as an ideal long-term solution to strengthen their midfield.

However, striking a deal won’t be easy. Wolves have made it clear that they do not want to lose Gomes in January, especially with the club fighting to save themselves from relegation.

The Midlands side reportedly value him at around £50 million, a figure United would need to meet to force negotiations.

Amorim has made signing a midfielder one of United’s top priorities for 2026, as the club continues to evolve its squad following a poor start to the season.

Red Devils have several names on their shortlist

Alongside Gomes, United have been monitoring several other midfield options, including Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Yehor Yarmolyuk of Brentford, and Carlos Baleba of Brighton.

Despite this shortlist, sources close to the club claim that Amorim views Gomes as his preferred target. The manager is reportedly attracted to Gomes’ versatility in the middle of the park.

The Wolves star can thrive in both defensive and transitional phases of play, something United have lacked since the decline of Casemiro.

Man United willing to go the extra mile in their pursuit of £60 million Premier League star