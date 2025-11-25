Just In: Liverpool approach by several clubs to show interest in 28-year-old star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa’s time at Liverpool could be coming to an early end, as the Italian winger continues to struggle for playing time under Arne Slot.

Despite arriving on Merseyside with high expectations last year, the 28-year-old has yet to start a single Premier League match this season.

His ongoing frustration, coupled with Liverpool’s inconsistent form, has intensified speculation that Chiesa could return to Serie A in January, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Roma all reportedly showing strong interest.

Liverpool contacted by Serie A clubs for Chiesa

According to TuttoJuve, several Italian clubs have already reached out to both Chiesa’s representatives and Liverpool’s hierarchy to explore the possibility of a winter transfer.

Inter and AC Milan are currently leading the chase, viewing Chiesa as an ideal addition to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The Italian winger’s versatility, capable of operating on either flank or as a second striker, is something that the Italian clubs are impressed with.

AS Roma have also entered the race, with the Italian side keen on adding creativity and pace to their frontline.

Chiesa’s current situation at Liverpool has been puzzling for many. Signed amid much fanfare from Juventus, the Italian international was expected to add dynamism to Liverpool’s attack.

However, under Arne Slot, he has found himself on the fringes, despite the summer exit of players like Darwin Nunez. Harvey Elliott and Diaz.

Winger is strugglng for playing time at Anfield

The Italian winger has made nine Premier League appearances this season for Arne Slot’s team but all nine of them have come from the bench.

The 28-year-old has played a total of 139 minutes in the Premier League this season and scored two goals, which is an impressive return for a player who hardly gets playing time.

Sources close to the player claim Chiesa remains professional and focused, but a move back to Italy now appears likely unless his playing time dramatically improves before January.

With his market value hovering, Liverpool could recoup much of their investment, while Chiesa himself might finally get the consistent minutes needed to reignite his career.

The next few weeks could be decisive, both for Chiesa’s future and Liverpool’s season.

