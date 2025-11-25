Liverpool told asking price of midfielder who is also being targeted by Man United

Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Broadway, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for AZ Alkmaar’s teenage sensation Kees Smit, with Football Insider revealing that an offer in the region of £25 million will be required to secure the midfielder’s signature.

The defending Premier League champions are one of several European giants eyeing the highly rated 19-year-old, whose impressive performances in the Eredivisie have made him one of the continent’s most sought-after young talents.

Smit, a Netherlands U21 international, has already made a name for himself as one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football.

The youngster has shown maturity beyond his age and that is why Manchester United are also one of the clubs targeting a move for the young Dutch midfielder.

Kees Smit has impressed Liverpool & Man United

His ability to dictate play from midfield have drawn comparisons to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, both in style and intelligence.

This season, the young playmaker has been directly involved in four goals in 12 Eredivisie appearances, underlining his growing influence at AZ Alkmaar despite his age.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who previously managed in the Eredivisie, is believed to be a major admirer of Smit.

Slot’s deep knowledge of the Dutch football landscape gives Liverpool a potential edge in negotiations, especially as he has closely followed the midfielder’s rise through AZ’s youth ranks.

Reds face competition to sign the young Dutchman

However, Liverpool will not have a clear path to his signature. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring the situation.

Real and Barcelona see him as a future midfield anchor, while Dortmund, known for nurturing young talents, could offer guaranteed first-team opportunities.

AZ Alkmaar are in no rush to sell and are expected to hold firm unless their valuation is met.

The club believes Smit could become one of the best midfielders to emerge from the Netherlands in recent years and will only entertain offers that reflect his potential.

