Liverpool manager Arne Slot during a press conference (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid defender, Joan Martinez.

According to a report from Spanish publication Marca, they have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old defender, and they recently sent Scouts to watch him in action

The player has a £132 million release clause in his contract, and it is highly unlikely that any club will pay up. Liverpool might look to negotiate a reasonable deal for him. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.

The report claims that the defender is considered Real Madrid’s ‘crown jewel’. It would be quite surprising if the Spanish outfit decided to cash in on the player. They are looking to build a team for the future, and they need to hold onto players like Martinez. He could develop into an important first-team player for them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more quality and depth in the defensive unit as well. They have recently signed Giovanni Leoni, who is a tremendous young talent. It seems that they are looking to build a defensive partnership for the future.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Real Madrid to sell in the coming months.

The defender has a bright future ahead of himself, and he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should only join Liverpool if they can provide him with a clear plan for his development and first-team opportunities. Sitting on the bench at the English club will not benefit him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will have to provide him with opportunities as well if they want to keep him at the club. The young defender will need competitive football at the highest level to continue his development.