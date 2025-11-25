Man United approach 28-year-old Liverpool & Chelsea target over bargain move

Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Zeki Celik from Italian club Roma. 

The 28-year-old full-back will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is yet to renew his deal with the Italian outfit. He will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. He will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

Manchester United and Arsenal wanted to sign Celik a few years ago.

Multiple clubs keen on Zeki Celik

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have approached the player regarding a potential move. Manchester City and Arsenal are keen on him as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 28-year-old could be a very useful acquisition for all five clubs. However, Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit, and he will struggle for regular opportunities. Joining the other four clubs might make more sense for him.

Liverpool have not been able to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Celik to join the club. Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have struggled with injuries, and they have been inconsistent as well.

Similarly, Chelsea need more depth in that area of the pitch. Reece James and Malo Gusto have poor availability records.

Manchester United already have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign the player.

Where will Celik end up?

Zeki Celik of Turkiye REACTS during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
Zeki Celik of Turkiye REACTS during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Spain and Türkiye at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 18, 2025 in Seville, Spain.

Celik will look to join a club where he is likely to get more opportunities. It remains to be seen what he decides. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. It would be a major step up at this stage of his career. He has the ability to do well in English football, and he could be a useful player.

