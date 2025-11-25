(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a disastrous start to the Premier League season, and they are looking to turn things around.

After winning the league title last season, they went on to spend the most amount of money in a single window in their history. No one would have expected them to struggle the way they have. They are currently 12th in the league table. It is simply unacceptable for a club of their stature, and Liverpool are desperate to bounce back strongly.

Liverpool prepare January transfer plan

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have prepared a three-pronged transfer approach in January in order to address their crisis. They are looking to bring in a quality wide player like Antoine Semenyo, a reliable striker and a defender like Marc Guehi.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in all three players in the coming weeks. They have already invested in a couple of quality strikers in the summer, and they have spent around £200 million on them. It remains to be seen whether they can accommodate another goal scorer on the side.

Reds need quality additions

Signing a wide player and a central defender certainly makes a lot of sense. They have not been able to fill the void left by Luis Diaz properly. The Bournemouth attacker could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He is in fine form, and he could make an immediate impact at Liverpool.

As for Guehi, he was very close to joining Liverpool in the summer, but the move fell through. Liverpool have struggled defensively, and the 25-year-old England International could help them improve. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for them. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact.

There is no doubt that the equal players to bounce back, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.