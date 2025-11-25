Man United & Chelsea have increasingly concrete interest in 7 G/A wonderkid transfer

Assan Ouedraogo celebrates scoring for RB Leipzig (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both keen on a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo.

The talented 19-year-old midfielder looks like one of the most exciting prospects in Europe right now, having shone for the Leipzig first-team and having recently made his debut for the senior German national side.

This has Man Utd and Chelsea keeping a close eye on Ouedraogo, with transfer interest supposedly becoming more and more concrete, according to Sky Germany.

Assan Ouedraogo transfer latest as Man United and Chelsea interested

The report emphasises, however, that Ouedraogo does not currently have a release clause in his Leipzig contract, which means it will take big money from the Red Devils or the Blues to get a deal done for him.

Chelsea are known for signing top young talents like this, so Ouedraogo may well be tempted to head to Stamford Bridge for the next step in his career.

United are another big name, though, and could give him plenty of opportunities to play regularly as they look to rebuild this struggling squad.

How impressive is Assan Ouedraogo?

Ouedraogo might not be the very biggest name in world football just yet, but he’s been known by the game’s best scouts for some time.

While he was at former club Schalke, there were already links in another Sky Germany piece with big clubs such as Man Utd and Liverpool.

With a fine record of three goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season, it’s clear that this is a player to watch out for in the years to come.

It would certainly be exciting to see him coming to the Premier League next, but for the moment it seems hard to predict precisely how this transfer saga could play out.