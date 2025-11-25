(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After an eventful summer transfer window this year, Manchester United are now preparing for their next step in the transfer market.

The Red Devils bought players like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens in the summer transfer window to address the issues facing the squad.

While the jury is still out on some of those signings, Mbeumo and Lammens have impressed the most so far and turned out to be clever decisions from the club.

The plan for Ruben Amorim and his team is to continue their investment in the squad and to bridge the gap between them and the other top teams in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for a midfielder last summer but they failed to sign a player in that position.

Man United have shortlisted midfield targets

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that midfield position is the priority for the Red Devils next year. Whether it happens in the January window or the summer transfer window, remains to be seen.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

“At the moment what I’m told is that the priority for Man United will remain a midfielder.

“Ruben Amorim wants a midfielder in 2026. Obviously if it’s going to be possible in January better, otherwise in the summer, but Man United in 2026 will go big on midfielders.

“It might be one, it might be two, based on opportunities, based on sales, based on what happens with Casemiro in the summer but Man United want to change the situation in the midfield and to add at least one more player.

“So I maintain the name and the number of potentially one, two players. The name of Baleba for sure from Brighton, a player super appreciated by Amorim, they wanted him in the summer.

“The name of Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, so Man United are prepared to go big on midfielders in 2026.”

It is clear that the midfield position needs immediate attention. The future of Casemiro is uncertain.

Even if the Brazilian is kept at the club in a short term deal, he is still not the player he once was.

The Red Devils need energy and legs in the midfield, a player who could control the tempo of the game and become the bridge between their defense and attack.

Both Baleba and Anderson are being monitored

Although Baleba has admirers at Old Trafford, the midfielder is currently struggling to perform this season.

Anderson has been phenomenal and his performances have even earned him a place in the England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

At the moment, due to lack of quality midfield options, Bruno Fernandes is being deployed in a deeper role.

With a player like Baleba or Anderson in the team, Fernandes can have the license to move forward and join in attack.

