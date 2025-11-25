Atletico Madrid rival Tottenham for €80m transfer that impacts Man United

Mason Greenwood celebrates with his Marseille teammates (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, who could cost €80m.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in Ligue 1, and it looks like it could earn him another big move in the near future after his difficult end at Manchester United.

According to Fichajes, Atletico look ready to move for Greenwood, while Tottenham have also recently been linked by TEAMtalk.

Mason Greenwood could be set for big transfer after superb Marseille form

Greenwood scored 22 goals in 36 games for Marseille last season, and already has 11 in 16 games in all competitions so far this term.

The former England international has done well to get his career back on track after having to leave Man Utd following being suspended by the club.

As reported by the BBC and others, Greenwood was notably arrested for charges of alleged assault, though those charges were later dropped.

Manchester United could benefit from Mason Greenwood sale

Greenwood’s history means he would surely be a controversial signing, particularly if he joined another English club.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of teams who aren’t too keen on the bad press this deal would bring, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs really push ahead with it, or if a move to Madrid ends up being more likely.

Either way, if Greenwood moves for a big fee then it should benefit United, who have a sell-on clause possibly as high as 50%, as previously reported by the Guardian.

MUFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this, as Greenwood’s current form surely means there’ll be suitors for him, and if his asking price rises any higher then it could be significant for their own transfer budget in upcoming windows.