Sources: "Serious interest" as Liverpool eye ambitious signing of €130m-rated superstar

Michael Olise celebrates with his FC Bayern teammates (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a strong interest in an ambitious potential transfer move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, the Reds are joined by Arsenal and Manchester United in keeping a close eye on Olise, who could leave Bayern for around €130-140m.

The France international has been a joy to watch since moving to Bayern, taking his game up a level even since his days as an impressive youngster at former club Crystal Palace.

Olise has a remarkable 25 G/A in his last 30 games in all competitions for club and country, made up of 15 goals and 10 assists.

Liverpool view Olise as an ideal Mohamed Salah replacement, and it’s certainly easy to see why.

Michael Olise to Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester United?

Still my sources quoted in the Daily Briefing also pointed out that LFC could face competition for Olise in the near future.

If the 23-year-old really does end up leaving the Allianz Arena, he’ll have plenty of tempting offers available to him, such as Arsenal, Man Utd, and Barcelona.

“Liverpool keep tracking Olise, he’s their first choice to replace Salah,” one source said. “Bayern want to keep him, but every player has his price, and they could consider a sale if someone comes in with €130–140 million.”

“There’s serious interest in Olise,” another source told me. “Keep an eye on Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.”

I’m told that Barca realistically won’t be able to afford Olise, so that makes a return to the Premier League the most likely outcome here.

Liverpool to spend big again to land Olise?

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be concerned by how poor the team looks at the moment despite the big spending on the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz over the summer.

More signings might not necessarily be the answer, but at the same time it looks like the club were wrong not to replace the ageing and out-of-form Salah before the start of this season.

Olise looks the real deal and could be ideal to fill that role due to his similar playing style and proven record at the highest level, while he’s also still young enough that he might not even have reached his peak yet.