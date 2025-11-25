Newcastle United given hope of signing midfielder they failed to sign in the summer

Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, as the Italian’s situation at the San Siro grows increasingly uncertain.

The 26-year-old, who joined Inter from Sassuolo in 2023, has struggled for consistent game time this season, fuelling speculation that a January move to the Premier League could finally materialise.

According to reports from Sport Witness, Newcastle were among the clubs strongly pursuing Frattesi during the summer transfer window.

However, their hopes of securing his signature were dashed when Inter, then under Simone Inzaghi, refused to sanction a sale, viewing him as an important squad player.

Davide Fratessi is struggling at Inter Milan

Since then, the managerial change to Cristian Chivu has significantly altered Frattesi’s standing within the team.

The Italian international has played fewer than 200 minutes in Serie A this campaign, finding himself behind the likes of Piotr Zieliński and Petar Sucic in the pecking order.

Now, with Inter open to player exits in January to balance their wage structure, Tuttomercatoweb claims that Frattesi is “very likely” to be made available.

Newcastle are monitoring developments closely and could table a formal offer in the coming weeks. The Magpies’ hierarchy have long admired Frattesi’s blend of energy and vision.

Newcastle United are looking for midfield depth

Frattesi’s potential arrival would bolster a midfield that has looked stretched at times this season.

Newcastle’s growing ambitions in both the Premier League and Europe mean that depth and quality in the engine room remain a top priority.

The Italian midfielder himself is reportedly open to a new challenge abroad, particularly in the Premier League, where he believes his physical style and tactical intelligence could shine.

If Newcastle manage to secure his signature, Frattesi could become one of the key winter signings to strengthen the Magpies’ push for European qualification.

Newcastle United hero set to complete transfer exit in January