Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has now admitted that he turned down a move to Chelsea and joined the Spanish club instead.

The Brazilian International has revealed that it was his dream to play for Barcelona, and that is why he turned down the opportunity to join the London club.

He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano ): “Picking Barça ahead of Chelsea in 2022? I was 100% sure of what I wanted. My plan was to fulfill my dream of wearing the Barça shirt, and that’s why I trusted and why I’m here today wearing the Barça shirt”.

Chelsea were reportedly keen on securing his signature. He has been an exceptional performer for Barcelona since joining the club. He finished fifth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or standings. He is undoubtedly one of the best attacking players in the world, and Chelsea would have benefited from signing a player like him. They need more quality and depth on the flanks. The Brazilian would have helped to create opportunities and score goals regularly as well.

Raphinha scored 34 goals and picked up 26 assists in all competitions last season.

He showcased his qualities in English football with Leeds United before the move to Barcelona. There is no doubt that he would have been a quality player for Chelsea as well.

The player has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to return to England in future. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he could improve most teams in world football.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have done well to improve their attacking unit this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can finish high up in the table and compete for trophies.