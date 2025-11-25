Report: Tottenham to target prolific attacker as they finally look to replace Harry Kane

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make a major move in the upcoming January transfer window as they look to address their need for a consistent goal scorer.

According to Sky Sport, the North London side have set their sights on FC Porto’s prolific forward Samu Aghehowa, one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents.

At just 21 years old, Aghehowa has already developed a reputation as one of the most promising strikers on the continent.

After breaking into Porto’s senior squad last season, he delivered an extraordinary debut campaign, scoring 27 goals and adding three assists across all competitions.

Samu Aghehowa is being targeted by Tottenham

His lethal finishing, instinctive movement in the box, and ability to hold up play have quickly drawn comparisons to some of Europe’s top centre-forwards.

This season, the Nigerian-born striker has continued to shine. In the 2025–26 campaign, Aghehowa has already registered nine goals in 15 appearances, maintaining his reputation as one of the Primeira Liga’s most clinical finishers.

His form has not only helped Porto challenge for domestic honours but also caught the attention of several elite European clubs, including Tottenham, who are searching for a long-term solution up front after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank and sporting director Johan Lange are believed to be in agreement over Aghehowa’s profile.

The club’s attacking line, while creative, has lacked a consistent centre-forward since the departure of Kane.

Spurs have lacked a consistent no.9

Richarlison has shown flashes of quality, but Spurs’ hierarchy is keen to bring in a younger, more explosive option who can grow into a central role for years to come.

Their massive investment in Dominic Solanke has not worked well and Spurs are now looking to address that issue in the transfer market.

However, Spurs are not the only team monitoring Aghehowa. Clubs from Italy, Germany, and Spain are also believed to be tracking the Nigerian’s progress.

Should they succeed, it would mark a statement signing but they would have to dig deep into their pockets to bring him to the club.

