Manchester United’s recent defeat to Everton at Old Trafford on Monday night was a significant setback to the club’s developing form under manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite the Toffees being reduced to ten men for the vast majority of the game, Idrissa Gueye saw red for an astonishing altercation with teammate Michael Keane in the 13th minute, Man United struggled to break down the resilient visitors, ultimately losing 1-0 to a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strike.

The disappointing result, which saw the Red Devils’ five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end, has prompted a furious reaction from the Portuguese coach behind the scenes, according to a reliable insider.

How Ruben Amorim reacted to the defeat

The immediate aftermath of the match saw Ruben Amorim take a particularly dim view of the players, with a specific area of the pitch drawing his ire.

The insider revealed the manager’s intense frustration, pointing directly to a perceived lack of discipline on the flank.

He took to X to reveal the following: “According to sources last night, Ruben Amorim was absolutely furious with the left side of his team.

“It’s clear he felt they completely disregarded his tactical instructions. When players don’t listen, it disrupts the entire flow of the game.”

“Amorim knows that success hinges on every player being on the same page. He will let his feelings know to his players.”

Are there deeper issues at Man United?

This revelation suggests a deeper issue than just poor performance on the night.

For a manager whose style is deeply rooted in his specific 3-4-3 tactical framework, any perceived deviation by key players can be interpreted as a betrayal of the core principles he is attempting to instil.

Against a low defensive block, the width and movement of the wing-backs and wide forwards are crucial, making the reported failure of the left-sided players especially problematic.

Ruben Amorim Old Trafford is a work in progress

While the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, it should be viewed within the context of Ruben Amorim’s ongoing project.

Recent results, including a win over rivals Liverpool, had offered tangible proof of the progress made.

However, the nature of the loss to 10-man Everton serves as a stark reminder that the rebuild at Old Trafford remains a long-term work in progress.

The failure to break down a deep-lying defence, coupled with a lack of cutting edge and creativity, recalled the familiar failings of past regimes.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt also hinted at tactical issues, lamenting that United “basically played to [Everton’s] strengths” by resorting to an excessive number of crosses.

For Amorim, the next few weeks will be critical. He must now address the reported indiscipline and tactical rigidity that crept into the performance.

The manager himself has been transparent about the journey, stating recently that United are “not even near the point we should be.”

This furious reaction and subsequent addressing of the squad will be a test of his authority and a necessary step to ensure that the recent upward trend doesn’t completely collapse.

The manager’s commitment to his philosophy is clear, and he will demand nothing less than absolute buy-in from his squad.