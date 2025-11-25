Thomas Frank’s future update at Tottenham after humiliating north London derby defeat

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur remain committed to giving Thomas Frank time to succeed in North London, despite mounting pressure following their 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The loss marked yet another setback for Spurs, who have now suffered three defeats in their last five Premier League matches, slipping to ninth place in the table after what was arguably their most disappointing performance of the season.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Spurs hierarchy and the club’s senior leadership are determined to stand by Frank, for now.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank deserves more time

They believe the Danish manager deserves more time to fully implement his ideas and rebuild confidence within the squad.

However, there is growing unease behind the scenes, with concerns that Frank’s constant tactical experimentation and frequent squad rotations are unsettling the team’s rhythm and contributing to their recent inconsistency.

Since arriving from Brentford in the summer, Frank’s tenure at Tottenham has been marked by a mix of bold tactical shifts and uneven results.

While his possession-based system initially impressed supporters, Spurs’ performances have deteriorated in recent weeks.

Spurs were taught a lesson by Arsenal on Sunday

The team’s lack of creativity in attack and fragility at the back have been glaring, issues that were ruthlessly exposed by Arsenal in Sunday’s derby rout.

The Telegraph notes that several senior figures within the club have urged Frank to settle on a more consistent lineup, arguing that his heavy rotation policy, often changing the backline and midfield combinations, has prevented players from developing chemistry.

Despite the criticism, Tottenham’s board continues to back Frank’s long-term vision, acknowledging that he inherited a transitional squad still adapting to a new philosophy after years of managerial upheaval.

