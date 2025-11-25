Thomas Frank wants Tottenham to sign a new defender. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Lautaro Rivero.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in Argentina, and he could develop into a key player for the North London outfit. They want him to start alongside his compatriot Cristian Romero.

Can Spurs afford Lautaro Rivero?

The player has done quite well for River Plate, but he is valued at €100 million. It is unlikely that Tottenham will be able to afford him at that price. River Plate will have to be more reasonable with their demands for the move to go through. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can negotiate a reasonable deal.

There is no doubt that Rivero is a talented player with a bright future. He could prove to be an upgrade on some of their current options.

Even though they are packed in the defensive unit, a move for the South American could prove to be a wise decision. Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin are to convince with their performances for the London club.

As per El Desmarque, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are keen on securing his signature as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Real Madrid need more depth in the defensive unit. They need long-term alternatives to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Rivero would be a long-term asset

The South American would be a long-term investment for Tottenham, and he could develop into a star for the club with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for the talented prospect across the line. Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the player as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in England.

Rivero has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League. Regular opportunities in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.