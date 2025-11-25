Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit in the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, they are looking to bring in a couple of attacking players, and they have identified Antoine Semenyo and Samu Aghehowa as targets.

The report claims that the two players could cost around £140 million combined. Thomas Frank reportedly dreams of improving his attacking unit with the two players. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need a reliable striker. Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly since joining the club. Aghehowa has been outstanding for Porto, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. The Spanish attacker has the potential to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Tottenham.

Similarly, they need quality on the flanks as well. They have not been able to replace Son Heung-min properly. Signing Semenyo would be the right decision for them. He will add goals and creativity to the side. The African is in tremendous form right now, and he could hit the ground running at the London club.

There is no doubt that he is one of the best attackers in the league right now, and he will look to compete at the highest level. Joining a club in the Champions League would be tempting for him.

Semenyo is likely to cost around £60 million, and Aghehowa will cost £80 million. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the Bank in the coming weeks. It would be a major coup for them if they manage to get the deal done. It would send out a strong statement of intent to their rivals as well.