Vinicius Junior puts Liverpool & Man Utd on alert for transfer due to poor relationship with Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Junior (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is reportedly unsettled at the club due to his poor relationship with manager Xabi Alonso.

The Brazil international has been a star performer for Los Blancos for many years now, but it seems he’s not currently planning to extend his contract.

Vinicius is said to have informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of this, according to the Athletic, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2027.

Vinicius Junior could leave Real Madrid, with Premier League clubs linked

One imagines Vinicius will have a host of suitors if he does end up leaving the Bernabeu, with the Daily Mirror noting past interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if these clubs will try moving for Vinicius now, but there have been some recent reports suggesting it could happen.

Fichajes have claimed Liverpool are preparing a move for the 25-year-old, while another Fichajes report linked him with Man United for €200m.

Those reports probably have to be taken with a pinch of salt until slightly more reputable outlets also cover it, but it does seem clear from the Athletic that the player’s future is genuinely in doubt.

What’s happened with Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso?

Alonso took over as Madrid manager in the summer and he hasn’t had the easiest start since replacing the legendary Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid Games Goals 2021/22 52 22 2022/23 55 23 2023/24 39 24 2024/25 58 22 2025/26 17 5

The Spanish tactician has seemed to rub Vinicius up the wrong way by subbing him off during games, with the Brazilian recently having a major outburst about it when leaving the pitch.

During El Clasico on October 26, Vinicius was substituted by Alonso in the 72nd minute and reacted by storming off and shouting: “Always me, I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

According to the Athletic, he later apologised to club president Perez for this, but it seems he’s now no longer ready to renew with the club due to his issues with Alonso.

The report adds that Alonso himself has played down any tension between himself and Vinicius at various points this season, simply stating that rotation is an important part of his strategy,