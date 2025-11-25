Nuno wants his West Ham squad addressed in January. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the VFL Bochum midfielder Cajetan Lenz.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in Germany, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to Sky Sports, West Ham have already made enquiries regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official proposal.

It is no secret that they need to tighten up at the back. Signing a quality defensive midfielder could prove to be a wise decision. The 19-year-old will help shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He is capable of operating as a central defender as well. He is versatility could be an added bonus.

The 19-year-old is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could be a long-term investment for the club. If they manage to sign him for a reasonable amount of money, it could prove to be a shrewd investment for the London club.

It has been a disappointing season for West Ham so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will want to secure their place in the Premier League next season as well. Improving defensively should be one of the priorities during the second half of the campaign. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions.

The 19-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the German outfit will sanction his departure in the middle of the season. He has been an important player for them, and they might not be keen on losing him.