Not ideal: Arne Slot admits he's "confused" by Liverpool's sudden drop in form

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made the rather worrying claim that he’s “confused” by how his team can be getting such bad results this season.

Slot strolled into Anfield last season and enjoyed the perfect start to his tenure, winning the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

And yet, the wheels have very quickly come off this season, despite a summer of big spending on even more world class players like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Liverpool fans might not be too pleased to hear that Slot seems as baffled as anyone else by this sudden drop in form, which should really be something he’s on top of as the club’s manager.

Arne Slot on Liverpool’s poor form

Watch below as the Dutch tactician spoke to TNT Sports ahead of his side’s Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven this evening.

"I'm also confused" Arne Slot remains puzzled by Liverpool's form this season ?? You can watch them take on PSV tonight in the Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/Sh61M7G7ii — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

“I’m also, like so many others, almost confused,” Slot said.

“Like, how is this possible with so much quality available?”

Slot went on to joke that his side have won two out of the last four, which isn’t too bad, but then went back to admitting that overall they’ve lost too many games.

As a Liverpool fan, is this really the kind of response you’d want to see from your manager during a crisis?

Liverpool’s recent results and upcoming fixtures

It’s hard to believe, but LFC are on an absolutely abysmal run that virtually no one saw coming, and which Slot seems to have no answer to.

See below for a full breakdown of their recent results, with the Reds winning just three of their last eleven in all competitions…

Opponent Score Result Crystal Palace (A) 2-1 L Galatasaray (A) 1-0 L Chelsea (A) 2-1 L Man Utd (H) 1-2 L Eintracht Frankfurt (A) 1-5 W Brentford (A) 3-2 L Crystal Palace (H) 0-3 L Aston Villa (H) 2-0 W Real Madrid (H) 1-0 W Manchester City (A) 3-0 L Nottingham Forest (H) 3-0 L

Liverpool will hope to get back to winning ways at home against PSV tonight, but the Dutch giants surely won’t be pushovers as they go into the game in decent form themselves.

Apart from that, the fixture list looks perhaps a little kinder to Liverpool, with struggling sides like West Ham and Leeds United coming up for them in the next few weeks.

They also have home games against Sunderland and Brighton, who could be potential banana skins, but who are also teams they’re fully capable of beating on their day.