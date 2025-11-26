Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and several clubs are monitoring his progress. According to a report from BILD via SportWitness, Arsenal and Liverpool have shown the most concrete interest in the player. However, he will not be a cheap acquisition. The German outfit could hold out for a fee of around €100 million for him.

Ouedraogo has been rated as a phenomenal talent ever since his Schalke days. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player in future. Moving to the Premier League could unlock his true potential. Arsenal and Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price for him. There is no doubt that both clubs have the resources to pay up. However, they might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.

Arsenal and Liverpool have done well to groom young players in the past. They could help the Bundesliga midfielder improve further and fulfil his potential. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and signing one of the best young players in Germany could prove to be a wise decision.

The two clubs have sent scouts to watch the player in action, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.

The 19-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder, as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add technical ability, creativity, and vision to the side.