"Brilliant footballer" - Paul Scholes believes Arsenal have a £100m talent on their hands

Eberechi Eze celebrates with Declan Rice in Arsenal's win vs Burnley (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise onto Arsenal attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze after his North London Derby heroics at the weekend.

The England international joined the Gunners from Crystal Palace in the summer, and he’s becoming an increasingly key player for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite taking a bit of time to fully settle in, Eze now has five goals and two assists to his name, including a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal fans will be delighted with how Eze is getting on, and Scholes is clearly a big fan of his as well.

Eberechi Eze earns special praise from Paul Scholes

Speaking on The Good, The Bad, & The Football podcast, Scholes made it clear just how highly he rates Eze, describing him as a “brilliant footballer” and someone who could be worth as much as £100m.

Scholes also praised Eze’s character, saying: “He just seems like a nice person, doesn’t he? There’s nothing cocky about him, he’s just a brilliant footballer.

“It was probably the one thing missing from his game, the goals. When he goes to a club like Arsenal he has to start winning games for them.

“He needs to win games and points for Arsenal and he’s doing that now. If he can do that consistently he’s a £100m player.”

Eberechi Eze’s journey to Arsenal

Eze is a lifelong Arsenal fan and had a spell on their books as a youngster before being released.

Remarkably, he ended up returning to the Emirates Stadium this summer after turning his career around in stunning fashion.

After failing to make the grade at Arsenal at the first time of trying, Eze also had spells at Fulham, Millwall and Reading.

It was at Queens Park Rangers, however, that Eze really made his breakthrough, and it was that form in the Championship that prompted Crystal Palace to sign him.

The 27-year-old became a star player for the Eagles, and left a club legend at the end of last season after scoring the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

This then saw Arsenal move to bring Eze back, and he looks like he’s really enjoying his football under Mikel Arteta.