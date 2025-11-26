Barcelona have “concrete interest” in 24-goal attacker as Lewandowski’s successor

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly preparing an ambitious move to sign Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, with BILD journalist Christian Falk revealing that there is “concrete interest” from the Catalan giants in the England captain.

The Spanish champions are actively searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires next summer, and Kane has emerged as one of their top transfer priorities.

Kane has scored 24 goals for Bayern Munich this season in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Kane, 32, has been in extraordinary form since his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023.

Harry Kane is currently in unstoppable form

The England striker has seamlessly adapted to life in the Bundesliga, netting 14 goals in just 11 league appearances so far this season.

His scoring consistency, leadership qualities, and all-round game have made him an instant star in Germany and an irresistible target for clubs across Europe, including Barcelona.

According to Falk, Barcelona have placed Kane among a shortlist of elite forwards they are monitoring ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

While there have been no formal talks yet between the Catalan club and the player’s representatives, internal discussions at Camp Nou have reportedly highlighted Kane’s experience and goal scoring quality as major selling points.

For Barcelona, replacing Lewandowski, who turns 38 next year, has become a top strategic priority.

The Polish striker has continued to deliver at a high level but his physical decline and growing injury concerns have forced the club to begin preparing for the future.

Kane, who has long admired Spanish football, is seen as a natural successor given his similar playing profile, a complete forward capable of scoring, creating, and leading the line with intelligence and precision.

Kane is under contract with Bayern until 2028, and the German champions have no intention of parting with their talisman, especially after he broke multiple club records for Bayern.

Barcelona may face hurdles to sign Kane

Financially, Barcelona’s pursuit of Kane also poses challenges. Despite recent improvements in their wage structure and commercial income, the club is still navigating the effects of La Liga’s financial fair play restrictions.

Sources close to Barcelona suggest that club president Joan Laporta remains determined to bring in a marquee striker next summer to spearhead Hansi Flick’s project.

While no official contact has been made, the mere mention of Barcelona’s “concrete interest” has already sparked speculation across Europe.

For Kane, who has previously expressed a desire to experience different football cultures, a move to Spain would represent both a new challenge and an opportunity to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest forwards of his generation.

