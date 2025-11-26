Bid submitted: Liverpool advance in pursuit of top January target

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool have submitted a bid to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, according to a trusted source on X.

As per the source, the defending Premier League champions have submitted a bid of £25m with add-ons.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their defense in the middle of the season after making a poor start to their title defense.

In 12 Premier League matches, Arne Slot’s team have conceded 20 goals, which is the most among the top 12 teams in the Premier League at the moment.

Liverpool have struggled defensively this season

With six defeats in their last seven Premier League matches, the Merseyside club have moved down to the bottom half of the league table.

To come out of the current crisis, the Premier League giants are looking to use the January transfer window to improve the depth in the squad and address the issues they are currently facing.

The poor form of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk is well documented this season.

Whether it is the contract issues of Konate or the ageing factor affecting Van Dijk, a new centre-back is desperately needed at Anfield for the second half of the season.

While winning the Premier League may now seem like an unachievable task, the Reds can still compete in other competitions like the Champions League and the FA Cup and a signing like Guehi can make a difference.

The English centre-back almost moved to Anfield in the summer transfer window but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal despite Guehi having a medical ahead of the potential move.

With his contract now ending in the summer of 2026 and the player making it clear that he has no desire to extend his deal at Selhurst Park, Liverpool are now looking to take that opportunity to make a move in January.

Marc Guehi is part of an extended shortlist

Along with Guehi, the Reds have several defensive options on their radar ahead of the January transfer window.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund, Goncalo Inacio of Sporting as well as Antonio Silva of Benfica are players who have caught the attention of the recruitment team at Anfield but it is Guehi who remains their priority target.

The England international defender is known for his reading of the game, his consistency and his leadership qualities.

At the age of 25, he is at the peak age in his career and he still has room for improvement, despite his undeniable quality and talent.

If Liverpool can pull it off in January, they would have an assured presence in their defense for the second half of the season.

