Chelsea activate operation to sign 30-year-old who is closer to leaving Euro giants

According to Sky Sport, Chelsea are now working towards signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The French goalkeeper was being targeted in the summer transfer window by Chelsea but the Blues failed to sign him but remained interested in him.

Under the leadership of Enzo Maresca, the Premier League giants are looking to reshuffle their goalkeeping department.

Although Robert Sanchez remains their first choice goalkeeper, they are looking for a more reliable presence.

Chelsea are ready to make way for Mike Maignan

To make way for a new goalkeeper at the club, with a clear interest in Maginan, the Blues are looking to offload Filip Jorgensen to sign another goalkeeper.

As per the report, Chelsea have opened discussions with the representatives of the AC Milan goalkeeper over a move next year.

It has been made clear by Maignan that he is not interested in extending his contract in AC Milan and he is dreaming of a move to the Premier League.

He is ready to test himself in England, a place where he has dreamed of playing football for a long time.

AC Milan have realised Maignan is on his way out

The Italian giants have realised that they have no chance of keeping the French goalkeeper at the club and they are now looking at their options.

Maresca’s Chelsea face competition from Juventus, who are looking for a replacement of goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Even though Juventus are closely monitoring Maignan, it is still Chelsea who hold advantage in the race to sign the French goalkeeper since they have a promising project and are ready to provide him the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

