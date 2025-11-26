A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in the Premier League, and he has a bright future. He has shown his quality with Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

If Chelsea want to fight for major trophies, they will have to tighten up defensively. They have looked quite mediocre at times. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with Nottingham Forest to get the deal done.

“Murillo is going to be a leading contender for Chelsea,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “He doesn’t always look the part, he’s not particularly tall and he’s got a bit of a stocky frame, but he’s very, very effective on the ground and in the air. “He brings a stability and aggression to the Forest team which has made him a massive player for them in the heart of their defence with the players around him. “Enzo Maresca wants to bring somebody in, and he would be a great fit. “From a Chelsea point of view, that’s the type of defender they need, somebody who’s authoritative, commanding and looks like he enjoys defending. “Plus, he’s very comfortable on the ball which makes him ideal for the way they play. “From what I hear, they are big admirers of his and if they’re looking to bring in a centre-back when the window opens, he will be one of the first they look at. “Getting him out of Forest might be a difficult ask, but that’s another question and something I’m sure they will find out if or when they make a move.”

The 23-year-old is a tremendous player with a bright future. He could develop into an important player for Chelsea in the long term. The Blues have had multiple injury problems at the back this season, and they have looked vulnerable defensively. They need to improve in January.

The South American defender could prove to be an excellent addition. The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, and he has the ability to play for the biggest clubs as well.

Murillo is still relatively young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He has the tools to develop into a top-class defender. He could be a player for Chelsea in future.

The opportunity to join them will be exciting for the young player as well. However, Murillo will need to choose their next destination carefully.