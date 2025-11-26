Chelsea consider audacious £133m double deal for striker & midfielder from same club

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an audacious double transfer move for FC Porto stars Samu Aghehowa and Victor Froholdt, with the potential combined deal valued at around £133 million, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blues are eager to bolster their squad with both attacking and midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2026 summer window and the Portuguese giants’ duo are seen as ideal fits for Enzo Maresca’s evolving system.

The Stamford Bridge side, who continue their aggressive recruitment drive in recent windows, have been closely monitoring Porto’s progress this season.

Both Aghehowa and Froholdt have been key figures in Francesco Farioli’s team, and Chelsea scouts have been in attendance at several recent matches, compiling detailed reports on the pair’s form and adaptability to Premier League football.

Chelsea are interested in Samu Aghehowa

The first name on Chelsea’s radar, Samu Aghehowa, has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers.

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward burst onto the scene last season with an extraordinary return of 27 goals across all competitions, earning him widespread acclaim as one of the Primeira Liga’s deadliest finishers.

His power, agility, and lethal finishing ability have drawn comparisons to Didier Drogba, a player Chelsea fans still hold dear.

However, Porto are adamant about keeping their star striker, especially mid-season. The club have no intention of negotiating a discount, meaning Chelsea would have to trigger Aghehowa’s release clause, believed to be around £100 million, to secure his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid are also interested, with both clubs sending scouts to observe the player in recent weeks.

Aghehowa’s teammate Froholdt is also on the radar

The second target, Victor Froholdt, has quietly established himself as one of Porto’s most influential midfielders.

The 19-year-old Danish international has impressed with his combination of physical strength, intelligent positioning, and sharp passing range.

His versatility, capable of playing both as a defensive anchor or a box-to-box midfielder, makes him an ideal addition for Chelsea, who continue to look for balance in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández.

Sources in Portugal suggest Porto could be tempted by an “irresistible offer” for Froholdt, expected to be in the region of £30–35 million.

Chelsea, for their part, are reportedly exploring a package deal that could see negotiations for both players advance simultaneously.

With Porto’s firm stance and the competition heating up, Chelsea may need to act fast, and decisively, to complete what would be one of the most expensive double deals in club history.

